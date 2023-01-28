You’ll Need These Qualifications To Be The Cliff Diver at Colorado’s Casa Bonita

There's a full-time gig available in Colorado, and it may be precisely what you've been looking for. Have you considered pursuing a career as the cliff diver at Colorado's legendary Casa Bonita?

You may have missed this booth on career day. It's a legitimate job, and Casa Bonita at 6715 W Colfax Avenue in Lakewood is searching for the perfect candidates. Jump on in.

Career Opportunity at Colorado's Case Bonita Restaurant

The actual job title, as it appears on the recruitingbypaycor.com website, is "Wet Entertainer." The job description reads:

We are searching for experienced dynamic performers that are excited about being part of a robust theatrical cast. If you are a team player with a passion for immersive entertainment and creating magical experiences, we want you! Please make sure your resume expresses your previous experiences in diving entertainment so we can see how talented you are.

An Unusual Job Description To Be Sure

If you peruse the lengthy list of performance duties, a number of interesting entries will catch your attention. A few that come to mind:

Filling out any necessary incident or injury reports prior to shift ending.



Must have a good sense of humor and the ability to laugh at the absurdities of life.

Other "performance duties" include:

Creating a magical experience through interactions with roughly 1500 guests, aged 2-100 a day, with an upbeat and pleasant attitude.

Diving from platform heights of 16-25 feet.

Consistently perform the following dives from 16 feet: Front (Half, Twist, Pike, Flip)

Back (Half, Twist, Flip,) Inward dive (Tuck/Pike/Straight) Please include on your video clips for audition.

Being in character for 3-6 consecutive hours at a time (with appropriate breaks).

Performing shows on time and being in place for all cues.

Meeting and interacting with guests at Guest Meet and Greet locations.

Speaking loudly, articulately, and clearly to roughly 1500 guests.

Meeting guests from ages 2-100 and conversing age-appropriately in character.

Wearing Company approved costuming created for performer.

Memorizing scripts, learning cues, and associated activities.

Staged stunts, staged romance, or choreographed combat.

Light improv and approved character interactions

Apply Today!

How does one apply for this job? You'll need to submit a five-minute video clip of your diving technique. The video must include:

Front (Half, Twist, Pike, Flip)

Back (Half, Twist, Flip)

Inward dive (Tuck/Pike/Straight)

What's In It For You?

Aside from the prestige, what do you get out of this deal? Well, the salary ranges from $21 to $25 per hour. All training shifts pay $17.27.

The job does come with a benefits package including:

FTE Health

Dental

Vision

Life

STD (Short Term Disability, in case you were wondering)

LTD

...and other Ancillary

If you love diving, why not apply? It's time for those swimming lessons and the years on the high school diving team to pay off.

