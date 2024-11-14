I try really (really-really) hard to stay away from politics. But this, this is just too Boebert-ian to let go.

During a recent special whatever they call them, Colorado's District 4 representative Lauren Boebert is trying to get to the bottom of the United States classified information about UFOs, or UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena) as they're called now.

House members held a hearing of sorts with four experts who believe the Pentagon is hiding too much information from the public. Boebert went all-in on the conspiracy theories, and we're not sure if she really believes all of this.

I don't like to make fun of people, but the saying goes, "You don't need to be the smartest in the room, you just can't be the dumbest." In this case, if Boebert is in the room, you're probably safe.

Colorado's Boebert Asks About Alien-Human Hybrids

It's OK to believe aliens exsist. I mean, we'd be pretty conceided to think we're the only living beings out of all the galaxies out there.

Have we been visitied? It's probable. There's part of me that feels I've seen a UFO or two in my lifetime. I've also been known to take some mind-altering drugs at one point in my life, so that could be it too.

But alien-human hybrids? Come on, Lauren. We're going full on Idiocracy here.

She asks the question, and I quote, "Okay, so there are rumors that have come up to the Hill of a secretive project within the Departemnt of Defense involving the manipulation of human genetics with what is described as non-human material potentially for the enhancement of human capabilities. Hybids ..."

Whoa! Someone needs to stop watching so many Marvel and DC movies.

The four experts say, "No!"

She asks about other type of UAP events, but this one takes the cake.

I do believe the US government hides a lot of stuff from its citizens, for good or bad. I don't really feel they're hiding alien-human hybrids from us. I could be wrong. Just waiting for proof, and how I can become part of this super-human experiemnt.

