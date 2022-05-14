25 Times Colorado Ranked as One of the Best States in the U.S.

Nobody likes a show-off but if you're (arguably) awesome, you've earned some bragging rights.

I think it's safe to say that Colorado has indeed earned it. From skiing to hiking to drinking to eating, there are plenty of things to love about the Centennial State.

I may be a long-time Colorado resident, but I promise that I'm not biased.

Okay, maybe a little, but I do have the research to back me up. Time and time again, agencies like WalletHub, LawnStarter, BestPlaces, and more have ranked Colorado as one of the best states in the U.S.

For example, the Centennial State is one of the highest-rated places for college students, and it's one of the healthiest states in the country. We're also known for being pretty smart — they said it, not me.

Many of Colorado's cities have gotten some love too. Suburb Holly Hills has the honor of being one of the best places to live in the state, while Fort Collins is one of the best places to get barbecue in the country.

Colorado Springs is even home to one of the best attractions — not just in the U.S. but in the world.

Alright, I'll stop here. It's time to let the experts do the bragging for me. Check out 25 times Colorado has ranked as one of the best states in the U.S. in the gallery below:

