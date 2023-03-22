Glowing 5-Star Reviews of Colorado Bars Featuring Drag

Have you ever visited a bar in Colorado featuring drag as part of their entertainment lineup? You'll find these popular venues all over the Centennial State. A new one just opened in Grand Junction, Colorado. Looking at the reviews, these clubs are a blast.

What exactly goes on at these venues? For the most part, they serve adult beverages, amazing food, dancing, music, and live entertainment. Check out these glowing 5-star reviews of Colorado bars hosting drag shows, posted at sites such as Google and Yelp.

Drag Shows In Colorado

A quick search of Yelp reveals well over a dozen bars in Denver alone offering drag as part of their live entertainment.

Live Shows In Grand Junction, Colorado

A new venue has just opened in Grand Junction. Looking at their website and Facebook page, it appears the new venue includes Drag Queen Karaoke as part of their entertainment.

The website for Good Judy's reads:

At our bar, we strive to create an environment where everyone can feel safe, comfortable, and free to express themselves. We offer a wide range of drinks and cocktails, as well as a diverse selection of music that caters to all tastes and preferences. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day at work or dance the night away, we have something for everyone.

The website adds, "Whether you're a member of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally, we invite you to join us for a night of fun, laughter, and good vibes."

Drag Show Etiquette

The website Matador Network offers "The 10 Commandments of Attending a live Drag Show."

1. Thou shalt tip the performers and be considerate when tipping.

2. Thou shalt purchase something at the bar.

3. Thou shalt not touch the queen.

4. Thou shalt be an active audience member.

5. Thou shalt remember who the performer is (hint: it isn’t you).

6. Thou shalt not take thyself too seriously.

7. Thou shalt support drag artists who aren’t on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

8. Thou shalt not be self-centered.

9. Thou shalt honor queer spaces as safe havens.

10. Thou shalt have fun.

Why Drag?

The website Psychiatric Times states:

With bold costumes, makeup, and characters, drag taps into our human desire for fun, play, and creativity. At its core, drag is a creative act—a powerful and personal form of self-expression. Many performers also credit it with giving them a voice. Others use it to explore sexual and gender identity and expression.

Check out the gallery below, and you'll see a number of 5-star reviews of Colorado clubs featuring drag.

