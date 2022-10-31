Heads Up Colorado, This is How to Rock The Vote in 2022

Voting season is in full force here in Colorado and there are some key dates that you should be aware of.

Those registered to vote in Colorado have several different ways that they can cast their ballot to make sure their voice is heard during the 2022 election.

Colorado: Voting by Mail in 2022

Every registered voter in the state of Colorado should have received a ballot giving them the option to vote by mail according to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

If you are mailing your ballot in, you should do so no later than October 31, 2022.

Postmarks do not count; ballots must be in the hands of the county clerk by 7:00 PM on Election Day in order to be counted.

Voting by mail absolutely counts when it is received on time and you can even track the status of your ballot from "sent" to "accepted" using BallotTrax.

IMPORTANT: Remember to sign the envelope when you return your mail-in ballot.

Colorado: Voting in Person in 2022

If voting by mail is not for you, then you can always vote in person by visiting a polling location or using an election dropbox.

There are drop-box and drop-off sites located throughout your county. Drop box locations are open 24 hours per day.

This year's election date is Tuesday, November 8th.

You cast your vote early up to 15 days before a General election during normal business hours at your local polling center with no excuse required.

On the official election date, the Voter Service and Polling Centers are open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

To find out more information about how to rock the vote this year in Colorado and locate drop-boxes and polling centers in your area follow this link.

