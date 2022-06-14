Black Buzzard Ranch Airbnb Offers Luxury Log Cabin Near Colorado’s Grand Mesa

Summer events in Colorado can mean lots of friends and family getting together. Sometimes the lodging available in area hotels just won't cut it. Sometimes what you really need is a vacation rental near Grand Junction.

Welcome to the Grand Valley! Home to more vaca rentals than you will know what to do with. Allow us to cut through the clutter and show off the best ones worthy of your attention like this luxury log cabin in Collbran, Colorado.

Enjoy Amazing Views of the Grand Mesa in Collbran

This rental is close to the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway and Vega State Park on the northeast side of the Grand Mesa just down the road from the community of Mesa, Colorado.

The Collbran Log Cabin is Just 25 Minutes from Powderhorn Mountain

This Airbnb.com rental is about 25 minutes from the incredible lakes and trails within the Grand Mesa National Forest. The house is 12 miles from the Vega Reservoir and only 25 minutes from Powderhorn Mountain Ski Resort. Grand Junction Airport is within 50 minutes of this rental.

See Inside the Collbran Log Cabin Airbnb

This cabin has room for 11 guests with 3 bedrooms and 7 beds. Check out the photos below that show off the incredible interior of the cabin, and some spectacular shots of the scenery around the rental. At the end of the photo gallery, we will include a link to the full listing with Airbnb.com.

Black Buzzard Ranch Airbnb Offers Luxury Log Cabin on Colorado's Grand Mesa If you are looking for a fun place to host a summer get-together with family and friends check out this luxury log cabin Airbnb with room for 11 guests in Collbran, Colorado.

