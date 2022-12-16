RIP: These Are the 23 Celebrity Deaths That Affected Us the Most

While many of us never had a chance to meet these celebrities, their passings were incredibly hard for Coloradans and the world.

Recently, Takeoff, 28, a member of the popular hip-hop group Migos, reportedly passed after being shot in Houston, Texas. This led me to think about other celebrities whose passings also shook fans to their core.

Celebrities' Impact on Culture & Lifestyle

Some people may find it hard to mourn for a person they never met, such as a celebrity, but many find it is just as difficult as losing a close friend or family member.

Celebrities tend to impact our culture and lifestyle in big ways and many of them become household names.

Whether they sang your favorite song or starred in your favorite film, celebrities have a way of weaving their way into personal moments and memories.

The 27 Club

Celebrities who pass at the age of 27 have become memorialized in what many refer to as the 27 Club.

Some believe that there's a curse on that age for celebrities, while others think that celebrities' high-risk lifestyles are what led to their demise at the age of 27.

Popular celebrities who have passed at the age of 27 include:

Kurt Cobain

Brian Jones

Jimi Hendrix

Amy Winehouse

Janis Joplin

Jim Morrison,

and countless others

However, as the popular saying goes, age is just a number, and no matter what age our favorite celebrity died, their death was still incredibly devastating.

May these icons live on forever through the art that they gifted to the world.

