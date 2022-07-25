Gorgeous Cedaredge Log Home Comes With 16 Beautiful Acres

Here is a western slope log cabin for sale that just screams location, location, location.

Cedaredge Log Home Offers Fabulous Views

Nestled at the base of the Grand Mesa and located just 10 miles from Cedaredge, this majestic log cabin could not be situated more perfectly. You've got 16 acres on the countryside with fantastic views of the San Juans, the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, and the West Elks.

Of course, the 4,000-square foot log cabin is pretty incredible - even without all the acreage and the fabulous views. With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, there's more than enough house for just about any size of family.

Outdoor Features Abound With Cedaredge Log Home

The property features include a four-space garage, a corral, shed, and a large shop, complete with a bathroom, small kitchen area, and large loft. There is fencing across the property, so if you have animals there is plenty of room and security.

The landscape includes a garden area, lots of tall grass, dripping berry bushes, shade trees, shrubs, fruit trees, and a stunning catalpa.

Meticulous Attention To Detail

This log home was built in 1985 with meticulous attention to detail using high-quality materials in construction. It's been presented by Katie Chapman- Schmalz with Chapman Real Estate Company and shown on realtor.com.

