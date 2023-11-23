If you grew up in Colorado, there's a good chance that you went to the famous Casa Bonita restaurant as a kid. Casa Bonita has been described as the Disneyland of Mexican restaurants and is famous for its cliff-diving shows, sopapillas, and an appearance on a very memorable episode of South Park.

However, even if you've spent time in Black Bart's cave, there's quite a bit of Casa Bonita that unless you've worked there or happen to have purchased it, (thanks, Trey and Matt,) you've never seen before.

Keep scrolling to learn some fascinating facts, and see a mind-blowing behind-the-scenes look at this legendary Colorado attraction.

Behind the Scenes of Colorado's Casa Bonita

You probably know that Casa Bonita is in the process of reopening, but while it was shut down, tours of the legendary Colorado restaurant were offered.

One of the divers dressed and acted the part of Black Bart and showed us around the entire place, including some spots that are off-limits to the public.

He also told some amazing tales. For example, did you know that the gazebo room has seen the likes of Clint Eastwood at least three times? Did you know that the Denver Broncos rent out the auditorium? How about that when patrons get too drunk and jump in the pool, they're taken into one of the "pretend" jail cells, photographed, and banned for life while waiting for the cops?

These, and other amazing stories are all true.

You'll also check out the jungle room, which is where divers take breaks and media store their camera equipment, as well as the dive pit which is where divers come out after jumping off the cliff and take a quick shower.

Keep scrolling for a rare glimpse behind the scenes of Colorado's famous Casa Bonita:

