Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus, and, yes, Casa Bonita will live again.

While we may have had our doubts about both of those things in recent years, those uncertainties have been put to rest. I spotted Santa twice this year in Grand Junction - at the downtown tree lighting and at the parade of lights, and now the news directly from the new owners that Casa Bonita will, in fact, be open once again.

Casa Bonita Has Been Closed For Three Years

Before South Park creators Matt Parker and Trey Stone purchased the restaurant in 2021, we wondered if Casa Bonita's doors would ever open again, after shuttering during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Even after the restaurant got new owners, there seemed to be questions about the restaurant's future.

When Will Casa Bonita Finally Reopen?

According to the video posted on the Casa Bonita website, the Mexican restaurant known for its cheesy high dive shows and elaborate decor, will open to the public in May of 2023. And there's even more good news. Previously, the new owners said they intended to improve the quality of the food served at the restaurant.

I will admit, the food at Casa Bonita wasn't the greatest. Still, I have been a huge fan of the restaurant ever since my first visit back in the 70s. The atmosphere is great, the high dives are cool, and the sopapillas are second to none. Do you have Casa Bonita memories?

Will Casa Bonita Still Have the Same Charm?

Since buying the property, the new owners have been involved in a major renovation project totaling $12 million. You can't help but wonder if the restaurant will have the same charm, mystique, and atmosphere we have enjoyed for years, but I think it will be okay. According to a report from 9 News, a lot of the improvements involve the kitchen and bathrooms, lighting, heating and plumbing, and making the restaurant more accessible.

At this point, your attitude might be "I'll believe it when I see it," and your skepticism would be understandable. However, it looks like this is the real deal, and 2023 will be the year Casa Bonita returns in all of its glory and splendor.

