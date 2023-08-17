Current Job Openings at Colorado’s Buc-ee’s + What They Pay

Current Job Openings at Colorado&#8217;s Buc-ee&#8217;s + What They Pay

While we are all patiently awaiting the opening of Colorado's first Buc-ee's location in Johnstown, some might be looking to change career paths. The first Buc-ee's location in Colorado will not open its doors for months, but that doesn't mean you can't apply to certain positions at the mega gas station chain.

From what I have heard, Buc-ee's is a great place to work. The hourly and salaried compensation, paid time off, and 401k options are just a few of the many reasons why people throw their hats into the ring for a chance to work at Buc-ee's.

What are the employee benefits of working at Buc-ee's

Based on the open positions for the Johnstown location of Buc-ee's, employees can expect the following benefits:

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance.
  • Three weeks of paid time off that you can use, roll over, or cash in.
  • 401k with a 100 percent company match up to six percent.

Current open positions at Buc-ee's Johnstown

Here are a few of the current open positions that Buc-ee's is hiring for at the first location in Johnstown, Colorado.

Buc-ee's Night Manager

The starting pay for a Night Manager at the Johnstown Buc-ee's is $31 per hour. A few qualifications for this job include:

  • Reconcile multiple shift reports
  • Strong ability to manage multiple tasks
  • Interact professionally with team members
  • Resolve customer issues
  • Assure safety rules and regulations are implemented

Buc-ee's Assistant General Manager

The starting pay for an Assistant General Manager at the Johnstown Buc-ee's is a salary of $100k. Qualifications for this job include:

  • Assign and inspect elements listed on the shift duty list
  • Perform duties of General Manager in their absence
  • Assist in recruiting, training, evaluating, and managing employees
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced and high-pressure environment

Buc-ee's Deli/Food Service Manager

The starting pay for the Deli/Food Service Manager at Buc-ee's in Johnstown is a salary of $125k. Qualifications for the job include:

  • Manage product offerings
  • Serve as a role model and leader
  • Onboard and train new employees
  • Support other departments as needed

Other open positions at the Johnstown Buc-ee's include Gift/Merchandise Manager, Assistant Gift/Merchandise Manager, Grocery Manager, Janitorial/Cleaning and Maintenance Manager, Assistant Deli/Food Service Manager, and Human Resources Field Representative.

For more information and to apply for these jobs, visit Buc-ees.com

