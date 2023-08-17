Current Job Openings at Colorado’s Buc-ee’s + What They Pay
While we are all patiently awaiting the opening of Colorado's first Buc-ee's location in Johnstown, some might be looking to change career paths. The first Buc-ee's location in Colorado will not open its doors for months, but that doesn't mean you can't apply to certain positions at the mega gas station chain.
From what I have heard, Buc-ee's is a great place to work. The hourly and salaried compensation, paid time off, and 401k options are just a few of the many reasons why people throw their hats into the ring for a chance to work at Buc-ee's.
What are the employee benefits of working at Buc-ee's
Based on the open positions for the Johnstown location of Buc-ee's, employees can expect the following benefits:
- Medical, dental, and vision insurance.
- Three weeks of paid time off that you can use, roll over, or cash in.
- 401k with a 100 percent company match up to six percent.
Current open positions at Buc-ee's Johnstown
Here are a few of the current open positions that Buc-ee's is hiring for at the first location in Johnstown, Colorado.
Buc-ee's Night Manager
The starting pay for a Night Manager at the Johnstown Buc-ee's is $31 per hour. A few qualifications for this job include:
- Reconcile multiple shift reports
- Strong ability to manage multiple tasks
- Interact professionally with team members
- Resolve customer issues
- Assure safety rules and regulations are implemented
Buc-ee's Assistant General Manager
The starting pay for an Assistant General Manager at the Johnstown Buc-ee's is a salary of $100k. Qualifications for this job include:
- Assign and inspect elements listed on the shift duty list
- Perform duties of General Manager in their absence
- Assist in recruiting, training, evaluating, and managing employees
- Ability to work in a fast-paced and high-pressure environment
Buc-ee's Deli/Food Service Manager
The starting pay for the Deli/Food Service Manager at Buc-ee's in Johnstown is a salary of $125k. Qualifications for the job include:
- Manage product offerings
- Serve as a role model and leader
- Onboard and train new employees
- Support other departments as needed
Other open positions at the Johnstown Buc-ee's include Gift/Merchandise Manager, Assistant Gift/Merchandise Manager, Grocery Manager, Janitorial/Cleaning and Maintenance Manager, Assistant Deli/Food Service Manager, and Human Resources Field Representative.
For more information and to apply for these jobs, visit Buc-ees.com