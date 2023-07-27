ICE! Is Back At Colorado’s Gaylord: The 2023 Theme Finally Revealed

ICE! at the Gaylord of the Rockies is literally one of the coolest events in Colorado each winter. After the Charlie Brown Christmas theme last year, what will the ICE! theme be for 2023?

What Is ICE At The Gaylord Of The Rockies?

Debuting at the Gaylord of the Rockies in Aurora in the winter of 2019, ICE was an experience like nothing we'd ever seen in Colorado. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was the debut ICE theme at the Gaylord of the Rockies. The ICE experience was suspended for the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event returned in 2022 with the Charlie Brown Christmas theme, and it was fantastic.

Before we unveil the 2023 theme, here's a look at what ICE Charlie Brown looked like last year.

What Is The 2023 Gaylord Of The Rockies ICE Theme?

Now, in 2023, how will they ever top Rudolph and Charlie Brown? Join Gaylord of the Rockies from Nov. 17, 2023, through Jan. 1, 2024, for one of the all-time Christmas classics ... A Christmas Story!

Get more on ICE! A Christmas Story, as well as the rest of the "Christmas at the Gaylord" information HERE. And Merry Christmas in July...