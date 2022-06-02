Man Arrested for Bomb Threat at Colorado McDonald’s

A man has been arrested for giving a bomb threat at a McDonald's restaurant in Colorado.

Who is the Colorado Man Arrested for the Bomb Threat?

The man that was arrested has been identified as 39-year-old Robert Lantz of Fountain, Colorado, a town located just south of Colorado Springs off of I-25.

The Colorado McDonald's Bomb Threat Incident

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, June 1st, 2022 at a McDonald's restaurant located at 105 Plaza Boulevard in Fountain, Colorado:

According to reports, Lantz was carrying a bag inside the McDonald's restaurant where he informed some of the employees that it contained a bomb. The man also instructed the employees not to leave the restaurant. Fearing that the man did in fact have a bomb and based on what he said, was planning on detonating it, the employees called the authorities and informed them of the exchange.

Lantz was caught by the Fountain Police Department a short time later in the parking lot of the nearby Walmart which, as you can see here, is located just across the parking lot from Mcdonald's.

At this time Lantz was not only caught by police but was tackled and taken into custody, leaving the bag that he claimed contained a bomb behind on a nearby sidewalk.

Luckily, no one was injured in the altercation and the Colorado Springs Police Department's Bomb Unit determined that the man's bag did not contain a bomb after all.

What's Next For the Colorado Man?

Despite not actually having a bomb, Lantz is currently in police custody and was charged with felony false reporting of explosives, misdemeanor false reporting to authorities, and misdemeanor obstructing a police officer.

