This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America

You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough.

Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the perfect time to celebrate with a cup of joe.

Thankfully, Colorado is a great place to do that. According to a new study from WalletHub, Denver is the 10th-best coffee city in the country, with an overall ranking of 56.33.

How exactly does one get a coffee ranking? It all has to do with data.

Get our free mobile app

Looking at 100 towns, WalletHub analyzed each city's coffee shops per capita, the average price of a pack of coffee, and the average price of a cappuccino. The results landed the Mile High City in the top 10, trailing just behind cities like Sacramento, California, and Miami, Florida.

However, Denver wasn't the only Colorado city to make the list. Colorado Springs came in at No. 44 with an overall score of 42.49, while Aurora's score of 36.52 landed in at No. 67.

Unfortunately, Aurora does have some of the priciest cappuccinos — the foamy drinks there are three times more expensive than the ones in Hialeah, Florida.

Denver may be one of the top coffee cities, but you don't have to travel all the way down I-25 to get your caffeine fix. Check out the 10 best coffee shops in Northern Colorado in the gallery below.

10 Best Coffee Shops in Northern Colorado