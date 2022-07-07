It's hard to believe the Hidden Valley Campground in western Colorado won't cost you a single penny.

Get Away From It All Without Going Far

Imagine camping out in the mountains under the western Colorado sky next to a flowing creek. You're 47 minutes from the nearest town -and this four-site camping spot doesn't cost a thing. Hidden Valley Campground is truly a great spot when you want to get away from it all - but you don't want to go far. It's less than four hours from Grand Junction.

Great For Hikers, Backpackers, and Anglers

Hidden Valley campground is ideal for hikers, backpackers, and anglers who enjoy the primitive camping experience. It's kind of surprising that this campground doesn't get more traffic. Maybe people just don't know about it.

Too Good To Be True?

When something seems too good to be true, it usually is. Well, there are some pros and cons to staying at Hidden Valley Campground. Here's what you need to know - and then you can decide if this is the place for you.

Positives About Hidden Valley Campground

It's a beautiful area

The U.S. Forest Service says usage is light

It's next to a flowing creek

You are near hiking trails in the Powderhorn and La Garita Wilderness Areas

Fishing is available in Cebolla Creek and Deer Lakes

Cell Service Is Likely Not Happening

There is a vault toilet (a.k.a. outhouse, which is better than nothing)

Each campsite has a fire pit and grate

It's free

Negatives About Hidden Valley Campground

It's tent camping only

Reservations are not accepted - it's first come, first served

Cell service is not likely (this could be a good thing or a bad thing)

Planning to camp at a campground without a reservation can be a little dicey because there's no guarantee a spot will be available. If you want to try camping at Hidden Valley, it would be a good idea to have Plan B, just in case.

