Remember Colorado’s Balloon Boy? What He’s Doing Now Might Surprise You

It's a story you almost had to live through to believe, but Colorado's own Balloon Boy went viral nearly 15 years ago.

What's the Fort Collins kid up to in 2023? It might surprise you.

Remember Balloon Boy In Colorado?

The story was crazy, you literally couldn't even dream up the scenario if it didn't actually happen.

What's now referred to as the "Balloon Boy Hoax" happened nearly 15 years ago in Northern Colorado. The date was Oct. 15, 2009, and I was at the radio station doing some behind-the-scenes stuff when I got a "ROB, come here fast and see this. We need to jump in the air as soon as possible!"

What I saw was a silver balloon that looked like a spaceship floating through the air across Northern Colorado.

That wasn't the news, though, the news was that the owner of the UFO-shaped balloon said his 6-year-old son was trapped inside the balloon that was floating away over 7,000 feet in the air.

That didn't turn out to be the case, though, did it?

As we were broadcasting this whole debacle live on the air, publically praying for the safety of young Falcon Heene's safety, it was a relief to know that the young man had, in fact, not been in the balloon but instead had been hiding in the attic of their home the entire time.

While the family still holds to their story that they did not know Falcon was hiding in the house and that it was not a publicity stunt by the boy's father, the general consensus was that it was all made up to do just that, draw attention to themselves. Now, almost 15 years later, what's "Balloon Boy" and his siblings doing in 2023?

What's Colorado's Balloon Boy Up To Now?

The Balloon Boy, Falcon Heene, is now 20 years old and has a new non-balloon love interest, music.

Alongside his brothers Brad and Ryo, they have a trio heavy metal band years back that they so cleverly call "Heene Boyz."

One of the first songs they ever released was about eight years ago called, get this, "Balloon Boy No Hoax," which you can watch and listen to below. It's worth the listen.

The Heene Boyz YouTube page hasn't been updated in over a year, but they've posted some pretty, I guess you could call them, interesting things over the last decade.

While Falcon and the Heene Boyz might be rock/comedy stars in 2023, to us in Colorado, hoax or no hoax, Falcon Heene will always be the "Balloon Boy."

Rock on, boyz.

