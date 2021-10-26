Road Trip Worthy: Amazing Angels Landing Hike In Utah’s Zion National Park

Yes, people have died falling from the cliffs on this route, but, you have to do this amazing hike before you die.

People Have Died On This Hike

Forget about the fact that just before you get off the bus at the Angels Landing trailhead the last words you hear over the speakers are, "People have died on this hike." It is specifically pointed out that people with a fear of heights should not do this hike.

Yes, it's true, a handful of people have died on this hike over the years, but, the fact is, hundreds of people hike to the top of Angels Landing daily without incident, injury, or death. I am one of those people. I hiked it and lived to tell about it.

The Amazing Zion National Park

Zion National Park in southwestern Utah is absolutely breathtakingly beautiful and worthy of a visit regardless of your age or hiking ability. It's no surprise that Zion is one of the most visited national parks in the country. However, the big draw, honestly, is Angels Landing. It's like no hike you have ever done.

The Angels Landing hike is about 5 miles round trip and three-quarters of the hike up is on a very nicely paved, continuously inclining path. It's the last half mile or so of the hike that will make this the most memorable hike of your life.

