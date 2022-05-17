Driver Dies After Crash into Airplane at Grand Junction Airport

One person has reportedly lost their life after crashing a truck into a gate, and later an unoccupied airplane at Grand Junction Regional Airport.

Where Did the Accident at Grand Junction Regional Airport Happen?

The accident that resulted in a loss of life occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 14th at Grand Junction Regional Airport which is located at 2828 Walker Field Dr., 81506:

The driver allegedly drove over a locked gate at the airport in their truck, flattening the gate, and then proceeded to drive through an area of the airport in which airplanes are located:

After driving over the locked gate, the driver of the truck then proceeded to drive the truck into the area with at least one airplane and crashed into one of the airplanes. Luckily, the airplane was unoccupied at the time.

It's unclear exactly where the driver went, but here we see one potential route that the driver could have taken to get to the airplanes:

Many Unanswered Questions About this Accident at Grand Junction Regional Airport

As of today, May 17th, 2022, many questions regarding the accident remain unanswered. For instance, the identity of the driver has not yet been released, and there is also no clear motive at this time.

We do know that the driver was the only occupant of the truck and that the driver was pronounced dead following the accident.

It is unfortunate that this accident happened and that the driver of the truck has passed away, but it has also been reported that the accident has not affected any of the current daily operations of the airport and that more information will be released as it becomes available.

