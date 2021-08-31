There is no shortage of hiking trails in our great state, but this fall might be the best time of year to go out and explore them.

The summer's extreme heat should start to simmer down leaving us with some comfortable days to enjoy the fall color change, and even to get out and explore some of the spooky destinations we start looking for as we get closer to October.

Get our free mobile app

Hike These Colorado Trails Surrounding Actual Haunted Sites

We found 5 trails in Colorado that actually surround sites with some creepy backstories. One trail will take you to an old B-17 crash site from the 1940s, and another will lead you to a site of one of the most gruesome massacres to take place anywhere in the state.

Lace-up your hiking boots and bring extra batteries for your flashlight because these haunted trails are totally worth the fright this fall.

5 Haunted Colorado Hikes Well Worth the Fright This Fall Fall weather can be great for hiking on our Colorado trails. Check out ghost stories behind these 5 haunted hikes as you get ready for Halloween.

5 Haunted Colorado Hikes Well Worth the Fright This Fall Fall weather can be great for hiking on our Colorado trails. Check out ghost stories behind these 5 haunted hikes as you get ready for Halloween.

5 Haunted Colorado Hotels (That Aren't The Stanley) The Stanley Hotel may be Colorado's most famous, but there are plenty of other hotels where you can have a paranormal experience this Halloween.