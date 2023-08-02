Get set for an afternoon of beers, live music, games, live professional wrestling, and fun, to help out a Colorado charity.

Northern Colorado has been itching for a new, successful beer festival for years. With this second event, the NoCo Brew Fest could be the one we've been looking for. Are you thirsty for a great summer day?

Summers in Colorado are meant to enjoy great beers, outdoors; that's where a fun outdoor beer festival fits right in. Right in the prime of summer of 2023, comes the second annual NoCo Brew Fest.

Unlimited 2 oz. samples of some of the best craft beers and distilleries around Northern Colorado will be on-site to help you enjoy a hot August afternoon.

Add in the food trucks, live bands, games, and the Pro Wrestling, and the NoCo Brew Fest is going to be "off the hook."

WHEN IS THE 2023 NOCO BREW FEST IN COLORADO?

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12, 2023.

WHERE WILL THE 2023 NOCO BREW FEST TAKE PLACE IN COLORADO?

Island Grove Regional Park, Greeley.

WHAT BREWERIES WILL BE AT THE 2023 NOCO BREW FEST IN COLORADO

Rule 105 Brewing - Greeley.

Tightknit Brewing - Greeley.

Mighty River Brewing - Windsor.

Mash Lab Brewing - Windsor.

Ceria Brewing - Arvada.

Knuckle Puck Brewing - Longmont.

Dry Dock Brewing - Aurora.

Summit Hard Cider & Perry Co. - Fort Collins.

Mirror Image Brewing - Frederick.

Crow Hop Brewing - Loveland.

Batch Slapped Brewing - Colorado Springs.

Hoplark - Non Alcoholic - Boulder.

Berthoud Brewing - Berthoud.

Sparge Brewing - Wellington.

Timnath Beerworks - Timnath.

Mythmaker Brewing - Fort Collins.

Grimm Brothers Brewing - Loveland.

Prost Brewing - Fort Collins.

Big Beaver Brewing - Loveland.

Yetters Brewing Co. - Greeley.

Accomplice Beer Co. - Cheyenne.

Hop & Steep (High Hops) - Windsor.

The Heart Distillery - Windsor.

WHAT BANDS WILL BE AT THE 2023 NOCO BREW FEST IN COLORADO?

2:00 p.m. - Bodango. Livetronic Cover and Original Band - Denver.

4:00 p.m. - Matt Fusion Music - Singer/Songwriter - Southern Colorado.

6:00 p.m. - Headliner - Titonic.

WILL THERE BE FOOD AT THE 2023 NOCO BREW FEST IN COLORADO?

There will be six food trucks on site, including Dickey's Barbecue Pit.

WHAT GAMES WILL BE AT THE 2023 NOCO BREW FEST IN COLORADO?

Cornohole.

Beersbee Disc Toss.

WHAT IS THE WRESTING TAKING PLACE AT THE THE 2023 NOCO BREW FEST IN COLORADO?

As part of the entertainment, between band sets, Battleground Pro Wrestling will be holding their 'Bruising for Brews' event.

WHAT TIME WILL THE 2023 NOCO BREW FEST BE TAKING PLACE IN COLORADO?

3:00 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, August 12 (VIP tickets get in at 2:00 p.m.)

WHAT CHARITY WILL THE 2023 NOCO BREW FEST IN COLORADO BE HELPING?

HOW MUCH ARE TICKETS TO THE 2023 NOCO BREW FEST IN COLORADO?

