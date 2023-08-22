You Could Buy This Denver Mansion Elvis Presley Used to Visit

You Could Buy This Denver, Colorado Mansion Elvis Presley Used to Visit
At first glance at this Denver mansion, you would think that the home was built recently. That is far from reality. The home located at 3962 South Chase Way was built in 1972 and is known as "Utopia".
Many celebrities have visited the home over the decades. A few notable names include Elvis Presley and the Fondas. With five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, nearly 16,000 square feet of living space, and almost an acre of land, this home was built to entertain.
The home listed on Realtor for $5.75 million, boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, 42-foot tall ceilings, and other luxurious amenities. Take a look inside this home that Elvis Presley used to visit while he was in Colorado
For more information on this Denver mansion, visit the full listing on Realtor.