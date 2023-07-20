Legendary Rockers YES to Make Denver Stop on 2023 U.S. Tour

One of the biggest bands in rock history, YES, is heading out on another U.S. tour, and it's stopping in Denver. Their 2022 U.S. tour sold out, you better get your tickets, while you can.

The band has been making music for over 50 years, and was on the forefront of creating what's known as "progressive rock." They'll be bringing their distinctive sound to the Mile High city for a night of classic hits, and songs from their latest release.

Steve Howe and Geoff Downes along with the newer members of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee band YES are going out on their "Classic Tales Of Yes" tour, beginning in September of 2023 and ending in November of 2023.

They're not only bringing the iconic songs of YES, they're also bringing the artist behind all of their album covers, Roger Dean. Dean will make a special presentation before each show, and there'll be a gallery of his art in the foyer/lobby of each venue.

It will be amazing to see him in person, see his art, and then also see YES. This is going to be a big night, indeed.

WHEN IS YES IN DENVER IN 2023?

YES will be at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

WHO ARE THE CURRENT MEMBERS OF YES?

Steve Howe - Guitars, Vocals

Geoff Downes - Keyboards

Jon Davison - Vocals, Acoustic Guitar

Billy Sherwood - Bass Guitar, Vocals

Jay Schellen - Drums

Yes-Tour-Denver-Colorado-2023 (2) Yesworld.com/: Gottlieb Bros. loading...

