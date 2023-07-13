Yahoo! Finance Names Colorado’s ‘Best’ Craft Beer Brand – You Won’t Believe It
Of all the craft breweries that you can find in Colorado, Yahoo! Finance has tracked down what they say is the "Best" for the Centennial State. Not only do they name the best brand, they tell you which beer to have.
If you were looking to make a road trip to check out some great Colorado beers, you may as well include all the ones rated "Best." That is unless the sound of this brand makes you say, "pass."
HOW DID YAHOO! GO ABOUT ASSEMBLING THIS LIST?
According to their methodology, they searched data found on sources such as:
- Rolling Stone
- RateBeer.com
- BeerAdvocate.com
- Reader's Digest
- Google Trends
Then, they hand-picked the "Best Craft Beer Brand for Every State."
When you think of the most commonly-known craft breweries in Colorado, more than a few can come to mind:
- Denver Beer Company.
- New Belgium.
- Odell Brewing.
- Oskar Blues Brewing.
- Weldwerks.
- Dry Dock Brewing.
- Left Hand Brewing.
Yet, none of those are the one craft beer brand that was deemed "Best" by Yahoo! Finance.
WHICH COLORADO CRAFT BEER BRAND WAS NAMED BEST?
You probably have not heard of them, but it's Bierstadt Lagerhaus in Denver, near Coors Field.
RELATED: NEW BREWERY COMING TO LOVELAND
WHAT BEER BY BIERSTADT DOES YAHOO! FINANCE SUGGEST?
Like many others, Bierstadt's Slow Pour Pilsner is the one that Yahoo! recommends.
From Bierstadt's website about the Slow Pour:
Try our Northern German-inspired Pils. It is strikingly pale, crisp and bitter. It is softly malty, aromatic and crushable. Really, this beer is the reason we brew anything. We take 30 hours to make this on the brew day, and then we lager it until anyone with any normal sense of perspective would say "enough already." If you're at the bar and it takes a little longer than normal, go with it. It's called Slow Pour for a reason.
If it gets to you without the head above the rim of the glass, then we have failed you.