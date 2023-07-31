One Colorado City Rated Worst to Live In

Colorado is a beautiful state with a lot to offer. The mountains, forests, and rivers are stunning, and there are endless opportunities for outdoor activities.

Get our free mobile app

The people are friendly and welcoming, and there's a strong sense of community.

Of course, there are some downsides to living in Colorado. The cost of living is rising, and the Centennial state is becoming increasingly crowded. Traffic can be a nightmare, and the weather can be unpredictable.

WHERE IS THE WORST PLACE TO LIVE IN COLORADO?

thinking in Colorado Canva loading...

USA Today listed the worst cities to live in every state in the United States. USA Today believes that Pueblo is the worst place to live in Colorado. Pueblo is the 9th largest city in Colorado and has a population of 111,456.

WHY PUEBLO?

Canva Canva loading...

According to USA Today, the worst city to live in Colorado is Pueblo. Pueblo has a high poverty rate (24.4%) and a high rate of violent crime. The city also has a struggling economy and a poor school system.

THE HOUSING MARKET IN PUEBLO CAN BE TRICKY

Housing Market in Colorado Canva loading...

The median home value is $121,000. The rest of Colorado's home value average is over $280,000.

Homes in Pueblo are nearly $160,000 less valuable than the rest of the homes across Colorado.

IF YOU LIVE IN PUEBLO - DON'T BE MAD

Overall, Pueblo is still a great place to live. Pueblo was given a B- rating on Niche. Niche also called Pueblo is the 137th best place to retire in America.

What I learned is that despite hearing many complaints about what Colorado is turning into, we should all be thankful, because Colorado is an incredible place to call home.

Sources: USA TODAY, Colorado Demographics, Niche

LOOK: These Are The 25 Richest Places In Colorado Did you know that a small Northern Colorado town currently holds the title of the richest place in all of the state?

But that's not all... keep scrolling to check out the top 25 richest places in Colorado in 2022:

Source: HomeSnacks