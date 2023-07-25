16 men, eight events. After two days, one strongman will rise to the top and be named "The Strongest Man on Earth" for 2023.

During this upcoming weekend in Loveland, Colorado, not only will they be competing for the money, but for the big title, as well. Who's ready to see feats of strength executed by these tremendous athletes?

World's-Strongest-Man-Loveland-Colorado Canva.com loading...

These are going to be two days of "epicness." Big, muscular, strongmen coming into Loveland to show off their skills and beat the others (not physically beat them) into submission, to walk away as "The World's Strongest Man."

Get our free mobile app

This will be the fourth installment of the Shaw Classic, produced by four-time "Strongest Man on Earth" champion, Brian Shaw. Shaw acquired the trademark to name his competition "Strongest Man on Earth" from the previous owner of the trademark, in 2023.

WHAT EIGHT EVENTS WILL BE A PART OF "THE STRONGEST MAN ON EARTH" IN COLORADO?

WHERE WILL THE 'WORLD'S STRONGEST MAN' COMPETITION BE IN COLORADO?

It will be held August 19-20, 2023 at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado.

WHAT ABOUT THE 'EXPO' AT 'THE WORLD'S STRONGEST MAN' EVENT IN COLORADO?

The expo will be free to attend and will run for three days, August 18-20. The expo will have guest speakers and food trucks, in a family-friendly atmosphere. This will be the first time that the Shaw Classic (World's Strongest Man) has had the expo.

HOW MUCH ARE TICKETS TO THE 'STRONGEST MAN ON EARTH' EVENT IN COLORADO?

Packages for the 2-day event begin at $90, ranging up to $600 for the Diamond Package.

WHAT MAKES THE 2023 SHAW CLASSIC, 'THE STRONGEST MAN ON EARTH' EVENT IN COLORADO SPECIAL?

This will be the last event that Brian Shaw will be competing in.

MORE Colorado Competitions: Kids' Mullets Competition The deadline to register for the 2022 National Kids Mullet Championships is coming up July 4, 2022. Keep in mind, it was just two years ago Colorado brought home the Bronze in this competition. Can we do it again?

If you're searching for inspiration, check out these qualifiers from the 2021 competition.