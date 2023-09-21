An Old Colorado Town Surprisingly Has No Record of Being Haunted

Most likely due to its history as a popular place to settle in the 1800s during the mining boom, Colorado has a lot of places that are believed to be haunted.

For example, the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park is notoriously haunted and even inspired Stephen King's book The Shining, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs is said to be home to numerous ghosts, and let's not forget about Cave of the Winds.

Even some places that are known for being a lot of fun like Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Pinball Jones in Fort Collins, and The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction are said to be haunted as well.

However, if you scroll through all of the places in Colorado that are said to be haunted, one town that dates back all the way to the 1880s is nowhere to be found. So, what could be the reason that Fruita, Colorado is supposedly not haunted?

Why is Fruita Colorado Not Haunted?

Like most historic towns in Colorado, Fruita's roots date back to 1882 when Albert Latham and his wife settled in the area. However, it's important to remember that Native Americans lived on this land long before the European settlers, and in this case, what would someday become Fruita was home to the Utes.

If you scroll through the aforementioned list, you'll find that much smaller towns like Del Norte and Creede are allegedly haunted while for some reason, Fruita, with a population of over 13,000 residents, apparently isn't.

We had some fun with this one and few if any of these attempts to rationalize why Fruita supposedly isn't haunted are legitimate, but keep scrolling to see 15 reasons as to why Fruita may not, in fact, be haunted:

