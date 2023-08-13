If you thought people would be impressed visiting The White House? Think again.

Some visitors who have toured The White House grounds have taken to Yelp to voice their displeasure about everything from the size of the building at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. to Secret Service being rude to them when they got lost. (HOW DARE THEY?!?!)

To be fair, The White House does have a fairly favorable rating on Yelp with a 4.1 out 5 after nearly 700 reviews.

It's just that for every "I would highly recommend touring The White House someday" review there is one from someone who would rather be home watching episodes of "The West Wing."

One thing that is clear after reading the reviews below, these people were going to be unhappy with their White House visit regardless of who was the sitting President at that time.

I mean, what could any President do when the White House is "shrinking?" At least the Secret Service guys are hot.

