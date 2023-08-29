So This Is What $100 Million Got the Denver Broncos Stadium? Sweet!
The Denver Broncos invested about $100 million in upgrades to Empower Field At Mile High, and just days before their first home game of the pre-season, it's finally ready to be seen!
Denver Broncos' Mile High Stadium Upgrades 2023
I've been going to Denver Broncos games since I was a kid. Between the handful of Broncos games and many Rockies games when they played at the old Mile High Stadium, I was very familiar with that stadium. When they opened the new Invesco Field at Mile High in 2001, it was such a drastic improvement over the 50-year-old OG Mile High. Invesco Field, now known as Empower Field, is now 22 years old and it was in need of another round of updates, so the new owners threw $100 million this off-season to do just that. These new updates look pretty spectacular.
What Did The Denver Broncos Spend $100 Million On?
In the largest improvement project in Mile High's history, they put this $100 million to work with some upgrades that'll be noticed and appreciated right away. From concessions upgrades, team store expansion, suite improvements, and most noticeably the massive new scoreboard. The smaller endzone scoreboards were also updated and now have a fullscreen option but the main board in the south stands is 70% bigger than the old one. It's incredibly impressive! See the video of all of the updates below.
The Broncos host the Los Angeles Rams this Saturday, August 26th for their first home game of the 2023 season. The stars won't play much, if at all, so the star of the show will be that new big beautiful scoreboard, the fourth largest in the NFL by the way... GO Broncos! Speaking of awesome events at Mile High Stadium this summer...