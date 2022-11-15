Western Colorado Whiskey Featured on Popular YouTube Channel

It's always cool to see something local pop up on one of your favorite TV shows, or in this case, a YouTube channel. That is precisely what happened recently as a whiskey from a Western Colorado distillery was featured on Whiskey Vault.

A Palisade Colorado Whiskey was Featured on Whiskey Vault

In case you're not familiar, Whiskey Vault is a channel on YouTube featuring a couple of guys named Daniel and Rex who regularly review whiskeys and have the credibility to do so.

The pair have their own Whiskey marketing school and their channel boasts over 400,000 subscribers.

The whiskey that Daniel and Rex reviewed may sound quite familiar as it is made in beautiful Palisade, Colorado at Peach Street Distillers:

Peach Street Distillers, pictured here, is located at 144 S. Kluve Avenue Building #2, Palisade, CO 81526.

The particular whiskey that the pair reviewed was Peach Street Distillers' 5 Year Bourbon which, as the title suggests, is aged for at least five years, made from local Colorado grains and Rocky Mountain spring water, and is bottled from a single barrel.

The video was originally uploaded on November 9th and over the following weekend was viewed over 12,000 times.

What Did the Whiskey Vault Guys Say About the Western Colorado Whiskey?

Needless to say, these guys really know their whiskey. With over 400,000 subscribers and over 12,000 views on their review of Peach Street Distillers' 5 Year Bourbon, it's a good thing that they really liked it.

I won't pretend to have the slightest clue as to what things like "tannin spice" and "potstill" are, but I can tell a satisfied customer when I see one and both Daniel and Rex definitely approve of what was in the bottle from Peach Street Distillers.

