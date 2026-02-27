It’s late February in western Colorado, and Mother Nature apparently thinks it’s April.

We’re talking unseasonably mild temperatures across Colorado, with highs running 5 to 15 degrees above normal.

Oh, and Monday? We could be flirting with record-breaking warmth.

Western Colorado Temperatures Feel More Like Spring

A ridge parked in the west is keeping much of Colorado under northwesterly flow, and that’s helping crank up the mild air.

For Grand Junction and much of western Colorado, that means partly cloudy skies and highs well above average through Saturday.

We’re not talking a quick warm-up either.

Expect temperatures five to 10 degrees above normal in lower elevations, with even warmer temps possible by Monday.

Winds could get a little breezy Friday afternoon, especially in the mountains and higher valleys. Nothing wild, but enough to mess up your hair and remind you it’s still technically winter.

Mountain Snow Returns to the Northern and Central Colorado Mountains

Before you pack away the snow gear, higher elevations in the Colorado mountains will see more snow starting Sunday.

It’s not a powerhouse system, so most of the action stays above 8,000 to 9,000 feet, with snow favoring elevations around 9,000 to 10,000 feet.

Lower valleys across western Colorado should stay mostly dry, or at worst see a rain or rain-snow mix.

Record Warmth Monday, Then Active Weather Returns

Monday is the wildcard. Forecast highs across parts of Colorado are pushing record territory as a weak ridge builds overhead.

Yes, record warmth in late February.

By late Monday into Tuesday, another system moves inl and increases shower chances again.

The air mass is not especially cold, so snow levels stay high, and many lower elevations could see rain instead.

The broader pattern stays active into late next week, with mild conditions continuing and additional mountain snowfall likely for Colorado’s higher terrain.