Western Colorado Ski Resort Announces Earliest Opening Day Ever

Look out Western Colorado, the 2022 ski season is getting off to an early start. Powderhorn Mountain Resort just announced the earliest opening day on record.

If you're looking for a getaway for the Thanksgiving weekend, this Western Colorado ski resort may be precisely what you're looking for.

Get our free mobile app

Powderhorn's Earliest Opening Day Ever

The fun begins this Friday, November 25, 2022. Powderhorn Mountain Resort's "Flat-Top Flyer" will launch its full season schedule, operating seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This lift offers eight runs on 58 acres of terrain.

What About The Other Lifts?

According to the press release from Powderhorn Mountain Resort, the West End and beginner lifts will open when conditions allow.

Why Such An Early Start For 2022-2023?

According to a statement from Powderhorn Mountain Resort, the combination of natural preseason snowfall and favorable snow-making conditions are to thank for the early start.

As of November 22, 2022, Powderhorn is enjoying 51 inches of natural snowfall, complemented by "...our energy-efficient snowmaking system and a hardworking crew."

Significant preseason snowfall combined with an exceptional job by our snowmaking and grooming crews created the ideal circumstances for an early opening. Our crews took advantage of favorable temperatures to build a quality snow surface for opening. - Ryan Schramm, Powderhorn General Manager

How Early Is This?

Looking back at the last handful of years, opening days at Powderhorn Mountain Resort have been:

2021/2022 - December 4

2020/2021 - December 3

2019/2020 - December 13

2018/2019 - December 13

2017/2018 - December 23

2016/2017 - December 15

2015/2016 - December 17

2014/2015 - December 20

How Much For a Lift Ticket for 2022/2023?

Early season lift ticket rates will be in effect at $79 for adults and teens, and $69 for juniors. When it comes to children five and under, and seniors 75 & older, season passes are available for $29 at any time.

What If You Get Hungry?

The Sunset Grill, Powderhorn’s Base Lodge, Rental & Repair Shop, and the Outdoor Elements retail store will be open. In addition, the 300 Lakes Village Tiny Homes are available for bookings.

Originally, Powderhorn estimated the opening date for 2022/2023 would be somewhere around December 3, 2022. It appears skiing enthusiasts can enjoy more than a full week of extra time on the slopes this season.

Best Colorado Ski Resorts as Ranked by PlanetWare Colorado boasts some of the best skiing in the country. If you're looking to hit the slopes this season, check out the twelve best ski resorts in Colorado as ranked by PlanetWare

15 Affordable Colorado Ski Trips To Enjoy This Winter Ready to hit the slopes this winter? Is the price tag is holding you back? Sharpen your skis with 15 affordable ski trips you can start planning right now.