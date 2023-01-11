One resolution I heard a few listeners tell me about was their desire to get back to attending church more regularly in 2023. You can't go wrong take some time for spiritual and mental health, but which Grand Junction church is right for you?

We asked you which places in Grand Junction are your favorite options for Sunday Service. Below you'll find more than 20 recommendations about popular churches that will leave you feeling inspired heading into a new week.

How Many Churches are in Grand Junction?

You'll find dozens and dozens of places to worship in Grand Junction. Many are located in Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, and the Redlands area. Scroll on to see which churches you recommended to others and to find out the location of each one.

How Big Do You Want Your Sunday Experience To Be?

Grand Junction is home to several large churches as well as those that are home to smaller congregations. One of the largest in town is the Canyon View Vineyard Church off 24 1/2 Road.

Many Churches Stream Their Sunday Service Online

If you find a church in Western Colorado that you enjoy attending be sure to ask them if they stream their service online on Sunday. This way you can still listen in even if you can't attend the service in person. Many churches live stream Sunday service on Facebook, while others have developed their own app for members to use

Check Out 20 of Western Colorado's Most Popular Churches for Sunday Service Sunday mornings in Western Colorado are a time for faith and family. We asked you which churches are your favorite places to attend Sunday service. Scroll through over 20 different churches that would love to see you join them for service in 2023.

