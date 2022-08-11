100 Photos: What Summer Fun Looks Like on Colorado’s Western Slope

Life is beautiful in Western Colorado. We're about to see several examples of this as we scroll through the many photos submitted for our 2022 Summer Photo Album.

We asked you to pick a photo or two from your phone that captures your summer of 2022. It can be hard to select just one, and yet you did an amazing job. We hope you enjoy the view as much as we did.

Summer in Western Colorado

How did summer fly by so fast? Most District 51 students are back in the classroom in Grand Junction, yet it seems like summer still has another 6 weeks of life left in it. By the look of things we sure made the most of the time. Our summer photo album includes waterfall hikes in Ouray, Horseback riding in Olathe, fishing on the Grand Mesa, and off-roading all over Mesa County.

We Love When You Share Photos With Us

We had a blast sorting the photos and seeing what each of you captured as one of your favorite moments of the summer. We adore all your smiles, your family photos, and your amazing eye for sunsets and mountain peaks. Thanks for sharing some of the good stuff with us.

2022 Was an Action-Packed Colorado Summer

Maybe this was the summer you finally jumped off the diving board? Maybe you flew across the world? Maybe you caught the biggest fish ever with your buddy. Simple things that make life great are below. Oh, and some pretty great scenery too.