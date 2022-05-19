A List of All the Ski Resorts in Utah
When one thinks about Utah and the outdoors, a few things come to mind. Of course, there are beautiful places like Arches National Park and Monument Valley in the desert, but not all of Utah is hot and dry. In fact, Utah is very well-known for its skiing as well.
Take a look at this go-to guide for all of the ski resorts in Utah:
All of Utah's Ski Resorts
Get our free mobile app
Here is an alphabetical list of all of Utah's ski resorts, along with addresses and websites:
- Alta Ski Area - 10010 Little Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Alta, UT 84092
- Beaver Mountain Ski Area - 40000 East, US-89, Garden City, UT 84028
- Brian Head Ski Resort - 329 UT-143, Brian Head, UT 84719
- Brighton Ski Area - Cottonwood, UT 84121
- Cherry Peak Resort - 3200 E 11000 N, Richmond, UT 84333
- Deer Valley Resort - 2250 Deer Valley Dr S, Park City, UT 84060
- Eagle Point Resort - 150 S W Village Cir, Beaver, UT 84713
- Nordic Valley Ski Resort - 3567 Nordic Valley Way, Eden, UT 84310
- Park City Mountain - 1345 Lowell Ave, Park City, UT 84060
- Powder Mountain - 6965 E Powder Mountain Rd, Eden, UT 84310
- Snowbasin Resort - 3925 Snowbasin Rd, Huntsville, UT 84317
- Snowbird Ski Resort - 9599 Bypass Rd, Alta, UT 84092
- Solitude Mountain Resort - 12000 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Solitude, UT 84121
- Sundance Mountain Resort - 8841 Alpine Loop Scenic Byway, Sundance, UT 84604
- Woodward Park City - 3863 Kilby Rd, Park City, UT 84098
Maps of All of the Ski Resorts in Utah
Now that you know of all of the ski resorts in Utah, take a look at the visuals of each resort so you'll know what to expect when you get there:
All the Ski Resorts in Utah
Take a look at all of the ski resorts in the state of Utah.
All the Colorado Ski Resorts Listed by County
Here are all of Colorado's ski resorts listed by county.
Colorado Ski Resorts Closing Days of 2022
Check out the dates that our Colorado ski resorts will be closing this year.