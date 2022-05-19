A List of All the Ski Resorts in Utah

When one thinks about Utah and the outdoors, a few things come to mind. Of course, there are beautiful places like Arches National Park and Monument Valley in the desert, but not all of Utah is hot and dry. In fact, Utah is very well-known for its skiing as well.

Take a look at this go-to guide for all of the ski resorts in Utah:

All of Utah's Ski Resorts

Here is an alphabetical list of all of Utah's ski resorts, along with addresses and websites:

Alta Ski Area - 10010 Little Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Alta, UT 84092 https://www.alta.com/

Beaver Mountain Ski Area - 40000 East, US-89, Garden City, UT 84028 https://www.skithebeav.com/

Brian Head Ski Resort - 329 UT-143, Brian Head, UT 84719 https://www.brianhead.com/

Brighton Ski Area - Cottonwood, UT 84121 https://brightonresort.com/

Cherry Peak Resort - 3200 E 11000 N, Richmond, UT 84333 https://www.skicpr.com/

Deer Valley Resort - 2250 Deer Valley Dr S, Park City, UT 84060 https://www.deervalley.com/

Eagle Point Resort - 150 S W Village Cir, Beaver, UT 84713 https://www.eaglepointresort.com/

Nordic Valley Ski Resort - 3567 Nordic Valley Way, Eden, UT 84310 https://www.nordicvalley.ski/

Park City Mountain - 1345 Lowell Ave, Park City, UT 84060 https://www.parkcitymountain.com/

Powder Mountain - 6965 E Powder Mountain Rd, Eden, UT 84310 https://www.powdermountain.com/

Snowbasin Resort - 3925 Snowbasin Rd, Huntsville, UT 84317 https://www.snowbasin.com/

Snowbird Ski Resort - 9599 Bypass Rd, Alta, UT 84092 https://www.snowbird.com/

Solitude Mountain Resort - 12000 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Solitude, UT 84121 https://www.solitudemountain.com/

Sundance Mountain Resort - 8841 Alpine Loop Scenic Byway, Sundance, UT 84604 https://www.sundanceresort.com/

Woodward Park City - 3863 Kilby Rd, Park City, UT 84098 https://www.woodwardparkcity.com/



Maps of All of the Ski Resorts in Utah

Now that you know of all of the ski resorts in Utah, take a look at the visuals of each resort so you'll know what to expect when you get there:

