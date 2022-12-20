Ultimate Guide to Colorado Celebrities + Where Some of Them Live

When you think of celebrities, you typically picture them living in big cities like Los Angeles or New York, and many of them originate from places like these as well. However, you may be surprised to learn that an incredible amount of celebrities have ties to Colorado.

Some of these celebrities were born here or grew up here, some live in lavish and expensive mansions in the state, and some just spend a lot of time here.

We'll take a look at some of the most famous people who meet the above criteria, check out some of their homes, and even take a look at some other famous people who are here for much more infamous reasons.

Celebrities From Colorado

Some celebrities that we'll take a look at are originally from here and include the likes of Tim Allen, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Napoleon Dynamite himself Jon Heder, and countless others.

Celebrities Who Live in Colorado Now

We'll also take a look at some famous people who moved to Colorado after becoming public figures. These include people like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Cruise, and Metallica's James Hetfield, to name a few.

Famous Celebrities' Colorado Homes

In addition, we'll also take a look around the Colorado homes of some famous celebrities like the aforementioned James Hetfield, former United States President Gerald R. Ford, John Denver, and others.

Famous Colorado Prisoners

Finally, "celebrity" isn't the best way to describe them, but a lot of people that are famous for doing very bad things are locked up in Colorado's notorious Supermax Prison ADX Florence.

Keep scrolling to see all of this and more in this ultimate guide to Colorado celebrities:

