Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of the "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice.

Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as Madison, Georgia, Big Sky, Montana, and Hanalei, Hawaii.

Get our free mobile app

A Little About Architectural Digest

The website architecturaldigest.com offers original content including:

interior design

high-end real estate

new shops

new products

travel destinations

art and cultural events

celebrity style

What Were They Looking For When Compiling The List?

Architectural Digest states qualities they considered included:

access to nature

presence of historic or designed districts

topography that's appealing in its own right

What Do They Consider a Small Town?

They don't say. Does "small town" refer to communities of less than 20,000 people? How about 30,000?

Dictionary.com defines a small town as "characteristic of a town or village" or "provincial or unsophisticated."

Coming In At #30 - Leadville, Colorado

Leadville, Colorado Canva loading...

Leadville, the United State's highest-elevation incorporated city, sits at an elevation of 10,200 feet. At one time, back in the late 1800s, Leadville was Colorado's second-largest community, second only to Denver.

Leadville, Colorado Canva loading...

The town's official webpage reads, "Leadville is one of Colorado’s most well-preserved towns. With 50 historic structures, eight museums, and several walking tours, it attracts hundreds of visitors every year. Locals are notorious for greeting these newcomers with a smile. Why shouldn’t they? They live in a city that was once the mining capital of the world."

Leadville, Colorado Map Google Maps / Canva loading...

Coming In At #27 - Snowmass, Colorado

Snowmass, Colorado Canva loading...

If your interests include skiing or mountain biking, you'll love Snowmass. How about the arts? According to Architectural Digest, " Anderson Ranch Arts Center is an enclave for artists through its artist-in-residence program and hosted workshops, programs, and events."

Snowmass, Colorado Canva loading...

The town of Snowmass' official webpage states, "Aspen Snowmass offers not one but two scenic gondola rides up to spectacular mountaintop destinations with activities for the whole family, places to grab a snack, and breathtaking panoramic vistas of the Elk Mountains."

Snowmass, Colorado Map Google Maps / Canva loading...

A Prestigious List

These two Colorado small towns are in good company. Architectural Digest did their homework to find the "most beautiful" small towns in America. Interestingly, the title of their post states their list consists of the 55 "most beautiful" towns, but only 50 can be found in the gallery. Regardless, check out the magnificent communities sharing the honor with Snowmass and Leadville.

These 12 Colorado Small Towns Say ‘Meet Me On Main Street’ If you love the feeling of community that is found on the Main Streets around America, you'll love a visit to the following towns right here in Colorado. Learn more about some of the oldest communities in the state that still feature this special part of old-time America.

The 25 Smallest Towns in Colorado Have Shockingly Low Populations Which towns are the smallest in Colorado? Several towns scattered throughout the state are made up of only a few hundred people or less. Let's take a look at who gets the title of Smallest Town in Colorado.