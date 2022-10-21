Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns
Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of the "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice.
Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as Madison, Georgia, Big Sky, Montana, and Hanalei, Hawaii.
A Little About Architectural Digest
The website architecturaldigest.com offers original content including:
- interior design
- high-end real estate
- new shops
- new products
- travel destinations
- art and cultural events
- celebrity style
What Were They Looking For When Compiling The List?
Architectural Digest states qualities they considered included:
- access to nature
- presence of historic or designed districts
- topography that's appealing in its own right
What Do They Consider a Small Town?
They don't say. Does "small town" refer to communities of less than 20,000 people? How about 30,000?
Dictionary.com defines a small town as "characteristic of a town or village" or "provincial or unsophisticated."
Coming In At #30 - Leadville, Colorado
Leadville, the United State's highest-elevation incorporated city, sits at an elevation of 10,200 feet. At one time, back in the late 1800s, Leadville was Colorado's second-largest community, second only to Denver.
The town's official webpage reads, "Leadville is one of Colorado’s most well-preserved towns. With 50 historic structures, eight museums, and several walking tours, it attracts hundreds of visitors every year. Locals are notorious for greeting these newcomers with a smile. Why shouldn’t they? They live in a city that was once the mining capital of the world."
Coming In At #27 - Snowmass, Colorado
If your interests include skiing or mountain biking, you'll love Snowmass. How about the arts? According to Architectural Digest, " Anderson Ranch Arts Center is an enclave for artists through its artist-in-residence program and hosted workshops, programs, and events."
The town of Snowmass' official webpage states, "Aspen Snowmass offers not one but two scenic gondola rides up to spectacular mountaintop destinations with activities for the whole family, places to grab a snack, and breathtaking panoramic vistas of the Elk Mountains."
A Prestigious List
These two Colorado small towns are in good company. Architectural Digest did their homework to find the "most beautiful" small towns in America. Interestingly, the title of their post states their list consists of the 55 "most beautiful" towns, but only 50 can be found in the gallery. Regardless, check out the magnificent communities sharing the honor with Snowmass and Leadville.