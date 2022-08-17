Tour Palisade Home with Pool + Amazing Views of Mt. Garfield

There are many perks to living in Palisade, Colorado. Palisade is famous for its peaches, orchards, vineyards, wine, and the unique geography that makes it possible for the best fruit to grow.

Speaking of geography, Palisade is also surrounded by some of the best in the area including the famous Mt. Garfield, the Grand Mesa, and the Bookcliffs.

If that all sounds good and you're in the market for a move to the area you're in luck because a home currently for sale in Palisade is surrounded by all of the best things that the area has to offer.

Location of Palisade Home

The home for sale is located at 658 Aldrea Vista Ct, Palisade, CO 81526. Specifically, it is at the end of a cul-de-sac with few neighbors, unless you count the agriculture in the forms of vineyards and orchards.

In addition, the home's location allows for spectacular views of Mt. Garfield, the Bookcliffs, and the Grand Mesa.

Now that you've decided that you want to live here, let's check out the home itself in more detail.

Details About Palisade Home for Sale

The home is a comfortable size at 2.236 square feet in area. It sits on a 1.92-acre lot with a nice, lush lawn and an in-ground pool.

Inside the home, you'll find three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-car garage, and plenty of living space for a modest family.

Another perk is that the home has numerous large windows seemingly specifically designed to take in the beautiful surrounding scenery.

The home is currently listed for $695,000.

Take a virtual tour of this Palisade home with spectacular views of Mt. Garfield, the Bookcliffs, and the Grand Mesa:

