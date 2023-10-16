Tina Fey, the well-known actor, director, comedian, author, and Saturday Night Live former cast member, sent a message to the students at Poudre High School in Fort Collins, Colorado, leading up to their performance of the musical Mean Girls.

Fey wrote the famous movie, which was released in 2004. The movie was a major success. If you say the word "fetch," someone will probably say, "Oh my god, I love Mean Girls!"

Mean Girls was turned into a Broadway musical in 2017 and has had a lot of critical acclaim.

A few years ago, the musical started touring across the US.

I am not a huge fan of Mean Girls. However, my girlfriend is. I surprised her with tickets to go watch the musical, and she loved it. I have to admit, I did too.

Poudre High School in Fort Collins, Colorado, Will Perform the Musical

Poudre High School, Google Maps Poudre High School, Google Maps loading...

The Poudre High School Theatre Department will be performing the new smash hit Mean Girls from November 3 to November 11.

Here are the showtimes:

You can find out more information and purchase tickets here.

Tina Fey Gave Advice to the Colorado Performers

Instagram, @poudretheatre Instagram, @poudretheatre loading...

According to The Denver Gazzette, Tina Fey recorded this message for the Poudre High School students on Oct. 1 while she was performing in Denver.

Tina Fey said that she was honored that the students would be performing the show in November and to break a leg. Also, she offered the students some advice.

Just remember to do your scene changes really fast and really tight.

There are many costume changes in this show. Fey emphasized that making sure the students get their wardrobe changed quickly could make or break the show.

