Is Someone Living in this Tiny Abandoned House in Colorado?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

However, the abandoned house we're about to tour would be a dangerous place to visit due to a completely different reason. As you'll see, it's quite possible that a squatter is calling the property home.

Is Someone Squatting in this Abandoned Colorado Home?

This adorable, old home in Colorado was likely home to a family at one time, but it now appears to be home to a person that doesn't have a home of their own.

An old phone book found in the home suggests that it's located in either Pueblo or Canon City, Colorado, but other items suggest that someone has been crashing there since the former homeowners left.

A makeshift bed was found in one of the bedrooms, as well as piles of bedding and different articles of clothing.

Again, it's important to stress that you should never attempt to enter or explore an abandoned property, but you can take a virtual tour below and decide for yourself whether or not you think someone has been squatting in this old, tiny, green house in Colorado:

