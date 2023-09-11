This Week’s Larimer County Colorado’s Most Wanted: Ralph Cruz Jr

Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they are assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy.

One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its Most Wanted list, allowing citizens to provide information regarding any of the alleged criminals, such as their whereabouts or other details.

This week, Larimer County's most wanted is Ralph Richard Cruz Jr.

The suspect is wanted by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office on multiple felony warrant charges. His first felony warrant charge is for Failure to Comply – Controlled Substance-Distribute / 1st Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft. The second felony warrant is for Fail to Comply – Controlled Substance-Distribute / 1st Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft. The third felony warrant is for Failure to Comply – 1st Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft. The final felony warrant is for Failure to Comply – Controlled Substance – With Intent to Distribute. There is no bond set for any of these cases.

Additionally, Cruz Jr. is wanted by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor warrant for Unauthorized Absence. The bond for this case is set at $1,250.

The suspect is five-foot-eleven and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He's been known to go by the aliases of Skunk, Sena Cruz, Richard Cruz, Sean Sena, Jean Sena, and Sean Cruz.

His last known address is 414 N. Meldrum #4 in Fort Collins.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985. Never attempt to follow or contact any fugitive. Instead, immediately dial 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.