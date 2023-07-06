I am not ashamed to admit that I am a bit of a snob regarding croissants. I've always loved the crescent-shaped, carb and butter-loaded slices of heaven. That all changed when I took a trip you Europe and discovered crazy good quality croissants.

There are croissants. Then there are croissants that you feel would be a disservice to humanity to not tell everyone you meet about them.

One bakery in Colorado is serving up crazy good-looking croissants, and we cannot wait to give these delicate yet delicious-looking baked goods a try. Black Box Bakery is located in the Edgewater Public Market and was founded by Arielle Israel, Ty Webb, and Megan Read in 2019. Black Box Bakery started as a side project in 2019 and has grown into a sensational bakery at the Edgewater Public Market in 2022.

Black Box Bakery is space themed too. Black Box Bakery offers six items on its classic menu and a dozen items on its specialty menu. Many other items, such as savory and seasonal items, can be found at Black Box Bakery as well.

Hands down, one of the most fascinating items on Black Box's menu has to be the cube croissant. Check out these delicious works of art.

My go-to croissant is and always will be the pistachio croissant. Something about pistachio and baked goods goes hand in hand so very well. When I get the time to go to Black Box Bakery in the Edgewater Public Market, that will be the croissant I choose to get.

Looks pretty darn delicious, right? Want to get your croissant? Black Box Bakery is open Wednesday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Edgewater Public Market located at 5505 West 20th Avenue in Edgewood, Colorado.

