This Pour Over Martini Bar in Denver Looks Amazing

Have you heard of a pour-over martini? I haven't seen a TikTok video of this super cool place in Denver near the Cherry Creek Mall. Think of a pour-over coffee, then make it a martini.

Cretan's is a Mediterranean restaurant that happens to serve these neat libations. Cretan's menu currently offers three dirty vodka pour-over martinis.

Spicy Pepperoncini with lemon zest

Caper Gibson with pickled onion

Castelvetrano with feta-stuffed olives

Here is a quick look at what to expect at Cretan's:

Not only does Cretan's libations look out of this world good, but so does their food. Raw bar offerings include Kushi Oysters, Yellowfin Tuna Tartare, and Hamachi Crudo. If raw isn't exactly your forte, don't worry, there are plenty of other amazing dishes to be had a Cretan's.

From spiced meatballs, Diver Scallops, Mediterranean cheeses, and more. One of the items on the menu I am most excited about is the 3-year, acorn-fed Iberico ham. This dish will most certainly take me back to Spain.

Like wine? If you go to Cretan's you might want to splurge on the Mystery Grab. The process is exactly that of a grab bag. Choose from one of the bags that have a bottle of wine, select your drinkware, and enjoy. The Mystery Grab could mean you just scored a very pricey bottle of wine for $80.

Cretan's is located at 233 Clayton Street in Denver. Menu and reservations can be found at Cretan's.

