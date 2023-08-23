When it comes to summer in Colorado, one of the best things ever is being able to cook outside. You can find me making a meal in my backyard any given day of the week during this time of year. The best part about cooking outside is that you don't heat and smell the house when preparing a meal.

Having a full-on outdoor kitchen is one of the life goals I will always have. My hope is to one day have a fully covered patio, but until then, I will still keep cooking, rain or shine. If you happen to be in the market for a new home in Northern Colorado and having an outdoor kitchen is the pinnacle of house goals, you need to check out this West Loveland home.

Not only does this home have an amazing outdoor kitchen, but it also has stunning views. Combine the two and you have the absolute perfect home for entertaining outside. The home listed on Realtor is located at 9126 Gold Mine Road and is selling for $4.25 million.

The home has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, over 4,600 square feet of living space, and plenty of room for outdoor activities with over 38 acres of land. Take a look inside this West Loveland home with an epic outdoor kitchen that would be perfect to entertain any time of the year.

This Loveland Log Cabin Has the Best Outdoor Kitchen Ever Thie Loveland log cabin has one amazing outdoor kitchen. Imagine grilling out with all of your friends and taking in this view while having dinner.

For more information on this home located at 9126 Gold Mine Road in West Loveland, visit the listing on Realtor.

