This $2.2 Million Colorado Home has its Own Airplane Hangar

If you are looking for a new place to call home in Colorado and you are also a pilot of a small plane, you might want to have your wings always in waiting without taking a drive to the local airport. This home in Parker, Colorado has its own airplane hangar right on the property, so you can hang out with your pride and joy of an airplane any time you would like.

The home is located at 45925 Kitty Hawk Circle on 10 acres of land and the community also has its own airstrip. The home itself has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and 5,274 square feet of living space. Take a look at the photos of this Parker, Colorado home with an airplane hangar listed for $2.2 million on Realtor.

This home looks like every pilot's dream with a 60 by 60 hangar with 14-foot tall doors. You could pretty much house all of your toys in one spot. RVs, off-road vehicles, and of course, an airplane or two.

Want more information on this Parker, Colorado home that has an airplane hangar on the property? See the full listing for this home on Realtor.

