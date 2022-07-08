Colorado Summertime Activities to Enjoy with Family + Friends

It's easy to see why Colorado looks forward to the summer months as much as the winter months. You can't help but have a blast between May and October.

Some summers see more excitement than others, but you can set yourself up to make the most of the season by enjoying the following activities with family and friends.

What's On Your Colorado Summer Bucket List?

If you are looking for great mountain hikes, fun theme parks, blue lakes, whitewater adventures, horseback riding, or a day at the ballpark then you are in the right state. Is there one destination that is on your summer bucket list? We would love to feature your top destination on our site. Let us know what your favorite summer activity is by chatting with us on our free station app.

Colorado Offers Endless Outdoor Activities from May to October

From mountain bikes to mountain lakes Colorado has tons to explore this summer. The summer months may not seem as long as the winter ones do but there are just as many fun ways to entertain. Play a round of golf, canoe the Colorado River, hike the Grand Mesa, rent a jeep and head off-road, or head for the Lincoln Park Moyer Pool and cool off.

Summer Activities to Enjoy with Family & Friends

Below we will share some great summer activities that your friends and family will love when they visit you in Colorado. Scroll through the photos below for inspiration, ideas, and directions to all the fun you can have this summer.

