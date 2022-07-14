What are the seven wonders of the world? They come from a list that was compiled in the second century so many feel they need to be updated. The original list included the Pyramids of Giza, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the Statue of Zeus at Olympia, the Temple of Artemis, the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, the Colossus of Rhodes, and the Pharos of Alexandria.

If we zoomed in on the Grand Valley here in western Colorado, what would our seven wonders be? We asked you and you came up with a fantastic list.

Get our free mobile app

What are the Seven Wonders of Grand Junction?

There are so many amazing places to see around Grand Junction that this was not an easy question to answer. We could probably justify a top 25 or even a top 50 wonders, but there is only room for seven. Which places would you select?

Seven Wonders or Seven Things We Wonder About?

Not only did we get great ideas for the Seven Wonders of Grand Junction, but we also got lots of interesting things that folks in Grand Junction wonder about. Like, why does Grand Junction have so many Taco Bell locations? Or why is Grand Junction going roundabout crazy? Wth is wrong with North Avenue and the never-ending construction?

Honorable Mentions for the Seven Wonders of Grand Junction

Scroll on to see what ended up on our list of the Seven Wonders of Grand Junction, along with a bunch of honorable mentions from the audience. We found so many great answers that probably belong on an expanded list of the many wonders of western Colorado.

The Seven Wonders of Grand Junction, Colorado We asked you what belongs on the list of the 'Seven Wonders' of Grand Junction? Scroll on to see which places made the list based on your suggestions on our app and Facebook page. We could go on all day, but there can only be 7. What places would you select?

MORE: Travel Back in Time & Visit These Historic Places Around Colorado's Grand Valley Enjoy a tour through Grand Junction as we check out the listings of historical places throughout Mesa County.