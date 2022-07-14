The Seven Wonders of Grand Junction, Colorado
What are the seven wonders of the world? They come from a list that was compiled in the second century so many feel they need to be updated. The original list included the Pyramids of Giza, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the Statue of Zeus at Olympia, the Temple of Artemis, the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, the Colossus of Rhodes, and the Pharos of Alexandria.
If we zoomed in on the Grand Valley here in western Colorado, what would our seven wonders be? We asked you and you came up with a fantastic list.
What are the Seven Wonders of Grand Junction?
There are so many amazing places to see around Grand Junction that this was not an easy question to answer. We could probably justify a top 25 or even a top 50 wonders, but there is only room for seven. Which places would you select?
Seven Wonders or Seven Things We Wonder About?
Not only did we get great ideas for the Seven Wonders of Grand Junction, but we also got lots of interesting things that folks in Grand Junction wonder about. Like, why does Grand Junction have so many Taco Bell locations? Or why is Grand Junction going roundabout crazy? Wth is wrong with North Avenue and the never-ending construction?
Honorable Mentions for the Seven Wonders of Grand Junction
Scroll on to see what ended up on our list of the Seven Wonders of Grand Junction, along with a bunch of honorable mentions from the audience. We found so many great answers that probably belong on an expanded list of the many wonders of western Colorado.