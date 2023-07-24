The Safest Town in the State is Right Here in Northern Colorado

Generally speaking, Northern Colorado is a pretty safe region in the state. You can pick a pretty safe place to live in any direction in our area. This is a good feeling considering that Colorado leads the way when it comes to property crime per capita in the nation.

Most of those property crimes are linked to vehicle thefts in the state of Colorado which account for 20 percent of the overall rate. On another bad note, Colorado's violent crime rate has also increased for the second year in a row. Making Colorado the ninth-highest state for violent crime.

Get our free mobile app

Best Life has compiled a list of the safest cities and towns in each state of the nation. Our state's safest town happens to be right here in Northern Colorado. Located east of Interstate 25, and a bit northeast of Windsor, you will find a town of 8,343 residents. This community is Severance, Colorado. The safest town in the entire state.

What Makes Severance, Colorado the Safest Town?

Severance, Colorado virtually has no violent crime. In fact, Severance has had zero violent crimes committed in 2023 and fewer than 50 property crimes this year. In 2021 and 2022, the property crime rate is approximately that of 2023. Very little.

Crime Rates in Severance, Colorado Explained

The ranking for property crime in Severance ranks at 2.8. Violent crime in 2021 and 2022 ranked at 0.4 per. What do these numbers mean? These are the numbers that show the crimes, ranked by property and violence per 1,000 residents.

That means Severance has seen 2.8 property crimes per 1,000 residents. At an approximate population of 8,000 residents, there have been roughly 22 property crimes committed in an entire year in the town of Severance.

To see the entire list of the safest cities and towns in the nation, visit Best Life.

These are the Safest Cities in all of Colorado Looking at different crime rates across the state of Colorado here is a list of the safest cities.

LOOK: These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best.

From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too).

Want to know where some of the best places to live in the state are? Keep scrolling to check out the 10 best zip codes to live in Colorado in 2022, according to Niche:

