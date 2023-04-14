New Seafood Restaurant Coming to Longmont and They Are ‘The Bomb’

People have been raving about this seafood restaurant in Aurora, and now there's going to be one in the Northern Colorado area. If you love seafood, you better get ready, and be ready to use a lot of napkins.

When it comes to being such a "landlocked" state, Coloradans really do enjoy seafood. Crabs, crawfish, lobster, shrimp, mussels... here comes a spot where it's all right there. Throw in a full bar, and folks will be traveling from far outside of Longmont to get in there.

If this Longmont location really takes off, it's just a matter of time before one opens in Fort Collins, Loveland or Greeley. I don't see why it wouldn't succeed, it's a great location, and judging by the word-of-mouth that the Aurora location gets, Longmont's will be a hit.

I have a friend who is a huge seafood fan, and she has eaten at the Aurora location of this place; she claims that it is "The Bomb!" She emphasized that you'll be going through a lot of napkins when you stop in. That makes a lot of sense, as they do have "Juicy" in their name.

WHO IS THIS NEW SEAFOOOD PLACE COMING TO LONGMONT?

You may not have heard of them; I know that I hadn't: "The Juicy Seafood." I'll note that there also seems to be a Juicy Seafood in Colorado Springs; it could be that the Colorado Springs is a franchise of the Aurora one. I reached out for clarification, but received no reply.

WHERE IS JUICY SEAFOOD GOING TO BE?

They'll be taking the location in Longmont that once housed Mad Greens: At the corner of Clover Basin and Hover, just north of Ken Pratt Boulevard.

HOW ARE 'JUICY SEAFOOD'S' PRICES?

I've seen people comment that their prices are a little high, but my seafood-loving fiend didn't seem too concerned.

ONE EXAMPLE: 'JUICY COMBO #3'

1/2 pound of Snow Crab

1/2 pound of shrimp (no head)

1/2 pound sausage

1 corn (on the cobb), 2 potatoes

$29.99

I think many people are going to be ready to get in, use a lot of napkins, and enjoy a lot of food, when they do open.

