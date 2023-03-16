The 2023 Concert Lineup at Las Colonias Amphitheater
Grab your shades and sunscreen for the summer of 2023 at Grand Junction's Las Colonias Amphitheater. Spring and summer shows have been added to the calendar and tickets are on sale now.
The great thing about The Amp is that all kinds of artists come to entertain us all summer. Scroll through all 5 shows that have been announced so far, and be sure to check back with us as we unveil even more as soon as they are confirmed.
Grand Junction's Outdoor Music Venue
Las Colonias Amphitheater is part of Grand Junction's 130-acre Las Colonias Park along the Colorado River. A summer evening on the lawn watching your favorite band while the sun goes down behind the monument is one of the unique things about living in the Grand Valley.
Parking at Las Colonias Amphitheater
The concert venue has a maximum capacity of 4000. If you have been to the venue before you know that parking can be a challenge. There are several lots that are an option, and some involve a rather brisk walk to the venue. If you don't mind it probably makes getting out a lot easier at the end of the night. Find out more about parking at Las Colonias here.
Las Colonias Announces Additional Shows
Right now there are five concerts planned at Las Colonias with tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster. Scroll on to see artists, dates, and ticket prices for all the shows announced so far. We'll keep adding concerts here as they are confirmed.
