Earlier this year, Taylor Swift brought her "Eras Tour" to Denver, and it was electric. It was the first time Taylor Swift had been to Denver since 2018, and I do not recall a time when there was so much excitement. I believe it is the closest thing our generation will have to Beatlemania.

Taylor Swift Back to Denver?

Taylor Swift Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Many people expect to see Taylor Swift at Empower Field at Mile High again. Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor Swift has been to nearly every one of Kelce's regular season games this season since they started dating.

The Chiefs will be visiting Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 29, to play against the Denver Broncos. We can guarantee that there will be a ton of Swifties in attendance, hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Why We Hope Taylor Swift Doesn't Come to the Game

Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images loading...

Travis Kelce statistically plays better when his partner, Taylor Swift, is in attendance. I only played high school football, but I remember when my girlfriend was in the stands, I had a little extra oomph to my game.

Kelce averages 99 yards a game when she's in the house, 46.5 when she's not.

The Broncos are going to need everything they need to try to take down the Kansas City Chiefs. As a football fan, I do not want Taylor Swift anywhere near Empower Field at Mile High. But as someone who enjoys Taylor Swift, it would still be cool to see.

